South Okanagan man wanted by RCMP

Lawrence Jordan Brown, 28, is wanted by South Okanagan RCMP on several warrants. (RCMP supplied photo)

RCMP in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Lawrence Jordan Brown, 28, has been charged with theft under $5,000, driving while suspended and failing to comply with his probation orders.

READ MORE: RCMP officer injured during arrest

In 2012, Brown was listed as one of B.C.’s Top 10 most wanted thieves. At the time he had 57 prior convictions.

READ MORE: ‘Ice getting very thin’ for Penticton man with 57 convictions

Should anyone know his whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.