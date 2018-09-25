South Okanagan neighbourhood surprised by emergency response team activity

Some neighbours in the 700-block of Churchill Avenue were a little surprised with the police activity at a vacant house Tuesday.

About a half dozen RCMP officers dressed in camouflage gear, some carrying rifles, were conducting emergency response team training exercises on the property, mostly in the rear of the building.

The officers taking part were from a variety of different detachments including Penticton and Kelowna.

The techniques included forcible entry to the building and the use of stun or flash grenades.

One nearby resident said he wasn’t aware of that the training was taking place until he saw the vehicles and officers.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.