South Okanagan police faced two risky situations related to vehicle thefts last Thursday

Penticton RCMP officers were involved in a pair of high-risk takedowns last Thursday, including one where officers had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by a speeding vehicle.

According to a police media release the man in one of the incidents involving an alledged stolen vehicle is now facing three charges including resisting arrest after reportedly fighting with police while being taken into custody.

RCMP say on On May 30, officers with the South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment’s Targeted Enforcement Unit (TEU) spotted a stolen vehicle driving near Westhills Drive and Green Mountain Road.

Police officers followed the vehicle a short distance, until it got stuck on a side road.

When they approached the vehicle to make an arrest, the driver tried to flee. The driver continued to fight with officers, until he was eventually pulled out of the vehicle and safely taken into custody.

Police also took the female passenger into custody.

The driver was held for a bail hearing on charges of resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime.

The second high-risk incident on Thursday took place at the the same time, after police received information about another stolen vehicle in the area.

Residents had spotted a black F350, with a black quad, less than a kilometre away from the scene of the original incident.

TEU officers conducted more patrols along a rural road and spotted the truck.

Before officers could prepare a spike belt, the driver drove the truck, off road, towards officers, at a high-rate of speed.

Officers had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. The driver was able to evade capture by driving through down a steep embankment, and down a creek.

Many officers from the detachment area assisted, including an RCMP plane, but the suspect was not located.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.