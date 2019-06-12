South Okanagan RCMP chase caught on dash cam

A RCMP chase in the Penticton Indian Band community on Tuesday, for a man wanted on several warrants, was caught on a dash cam.

Joseph Pierre posted the incident that he said took place around 4:44 p.m. to his YouTube account.

Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy said the incident resulted in the arrest of Lawrence Jordan Brown, 28.

READ MORE: South Okanagan man wanted by RCMP

Grandy said RCMP spotted Brown as the passenger in a vehicle. While attempting to pull over the vehicle, the driver instead took off at a high-rate of speed east down Green Mountain Road.

The Targeted Enforcement Unit, with assistance from Summerland RCMP, the Southeast Traffic division and Police dog Services, attempted to intercept the vehicle which was seen driving erratically around the Penticton Indian Band.

RCMP deployed spike belts, which successfully slowed the vehicle down. The driver was immediately arrested, while Brown took off on foot.

“In trying to apprehend Brown, we’ve expended enormous resources. These prolific offenders are responsible for over 80 per cent of the crime in our community. These offenders are seldom related with the social issues we see in the downtown cores of our communities, but are committed to a criminal lifestyle that drives crime in our communities,” said Supt. Ted De Jager. “Every patrol watch, our TEU, CSET and event the force place from Kelowna were dedicated to removing this individual from our streets, after an extensive crime spree from Kelowna to Keremeos. I could not be more proud of the members of this detachment for the work they do every day.”

Brown, along with the driver, were held in custody on numerous warrants and additional charges.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.