South Okanagan RCMP investigating after man found dead in a vehicle

Penticton RCMP are investigating after responding to a report of a sudden death on Wednesday evening.

Const. James Grandy said police found a man in his 50’s in a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Government Street around 10 p.m. The man was confirmed to be deceased by emergency personnel.

“The investigation is in its early stages as investigators continue to work to confirm the man’s cause of death. We have not made a determination about any criminality at this time,” said Grandy.

The BC Coroners Service are also investigating the reported sudden death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300. Alternatively, they can report anonymously to Crimestoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

