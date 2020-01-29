Police question strange colourful packages littering Osoyoos

Some of the packages that were discarded in the Town of Osoyoos. Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify those responsible. (Submitted)

Osoyoos RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for discarding packages

While saying the colourful, taped-up packages found so far throughout Osoyoos are harmless, RCMP maintain they are committed to find out the motive behind those who are dropping them off.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said several of the packages have been turned in at the detachment and officers have also found many of them.

He added that examination of the contents has shown them to contain mostly small amounts of cutup paper, plastic and vinegar.

The Osoyoos RCMP would like to speak to anyone who may have information that could lead them to the person(s) who are discarding the items.

People should call the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-495-7236.

