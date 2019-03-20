South Okanagan residents arrested in attack on homeless men

Four individuals have been arrested for a attack and robbery on two homeless men

Four Penticton residents who were allegedly involved in a violent attack and robbery of two homeless men earlier this month have been arrested.

“Police are confident this was a targeted incident. This was a very cowardly attack on two vulnerable and defenceless individuals,” said Const. Ryan Shedden of the TEU.

On March 14 officers with the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment’s Targeted Enforcement Unit, began an investigation into the attack and robbery. Both victims suffered “severe injuries” as a result of the robbery, and had several valuables stolen, a press release from the RCMP stated.

Between March 18 and 19, officers arrested four individuals suspected of being involved in the incident.

Kevin Walter-Hughes, 50 was arrested. Walter-Hughes is known to police and faces several charges including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and two counts of robbery.

Also arrested were Kaleb Royer, 41, Christina Chappell and Samantha Chappell, 20. All are facing two counts of robbery.

Walter-Hughes has been remanded into custody, while the other three co-accused’s were released on court imposed conditions.

