The Nk’Mip RV Park, owned and operated by Osoyoos Indian Band, has announced its plans to respect the new provincial travel restrictions announced April 23, 2021. (Nk’Mip RV Park / Facebook)

South Okanagan RV park cancels bookings for those outside local health area

Travel restrictions effective April 23 prohibit non-essential travel between local health boundaries

The Osoyoos Indian Band’s RV park will be taking a big financial loss and cancelling many reservations over the next month.

The Nk’Mip RV Park has announced its plans to cancel reservations booked from April 23 through May 25 for anyone travelling from outside the province’s Interior and Northern Health Regions — including those from outside the province — to respect the new provincial travel restrictions announced today (April 23).

READ MORE: B.C.'s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

The RV Park was not obligated to cancel reservations but still decided it was the right thing to do.

“Although it is not obligated to support the provincial restrictions, Osoyoos Indian Band is taking this proactive step to provide for the safety of its members, operators and visitors and to ensure a successful summer season,” said the band’s chief operating officer Mike Campol.

The band is hopeful reduced revenues experienced now through May 25 will be recovered with an unrestricted summer season of travel.

“By supporting the provincial effort now, we expect to be able to safely and more fully provide services this summer,” Campol said. “The alternative may be restrictions continuing into July and perhaps August.”

Visitors already camping or residing within the park will not be affected by the cancellations.

The band also owns and operates Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, Nk’Mip Vineyards and Nk’Mip Corner Convenience Store, all located near the campground and all popular stops for campers and other visitors.

Band-owned businesses — across 13 different lines including tourism, construction and commercial leasing — annually generate more than $28 million and help keep unemployment among its 540 members at below three percent.

READ MORE: Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry


