South Okanagan school on lockdown while RCMP search for alleged car-jackers

Elementary school was put under a hold and secure by RCMP

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.

Const. James Grandy said RCMP were searching for suspects in a car-jacking that took place in Penticton.

Grandy said two people are now in custody and the school has been released from the hold and secure.

“We were searching for the outstanding suspects and we believe we have them,” said Grandy.

**************

Okanagan Falls Elementary School was on a “hold and secure” for an hour this morning.

Staff at the school told the Western News that RCMP told them there was something going on in the area and to keep the students inside. They said they were given the all clear by RCMP around 10:30 a.m.

The Western News has contacted RCMP for further information and are waiting for a call back.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

