South Okanagan wildfire monitored closely for hot spots

BC Wildfire Service is starting to release crews, gear and some equipment from the Eagle Bluff wildfire in the South Okanagan. It is currently listed as held. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire)

Mop up continues at the Eagle Bluff wildfire in the South Okanagan with crews being released from their duties now that it is classified as held.

BC Wildfire said the fire, mapped at 2,632 hectares and 10 kilometres south east of Okanagan Falls, will be closely monitored using cameras, ground patrols and aerial scans as necessary.

READ MORE: South Okanagan pays it forward to BC Wildfire Service firefighters

On Thursday crews will mop up and patrol the fire on the west, east and south flanks with the objective to identify and extinguish hot spots within 200 feet of the fire perimeter. As these areas are patrolled and extinguished, crews will continue to be released from the fire along with some gear and equipment.

There has been a significant decrease in personnel & resources assigned to the #EagleBluff wildfire due to minimal fire activity. Local crews continue to mop up, patrol, and demobilize gear from the site. Updates available on our website: https://t.co/AP8UhlFmSm #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/AD3Bbryspp — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 21, 2019

According to BC Wildfire, after consultation with land managers and other partners, it has been identified and decided to allow the fire to take its natural course while being monitored.

An area restriction order for Crown land in the vicinity of the Eagle Bluff wildfire remains in place for the purpose of public safety and to ensure the safety of firefighting personnel. The order will remain in place until noon on Aug. 30 or until it is rescinded.

To report a typo, email: editor@keremeosreview.com.