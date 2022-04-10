South Okanagan wine industry hosts job fair in Naramata today

Looking for a job in the wine industry? A job fair is being held today, Sunday, April 10 at the Naramata Centre with a host of South Okanagan wineries looking to fill positions from tasting room associates, vineyard workers, tour guides, servers and more.

The job fair goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want work in the vineyard, several wineries are hiring for cellar hands and vineyard labour including planting, weed control, irrigation installation, leaf and shoot thinning. Pay is usually around $18 to $20 p/hr.

Beside meeting prospective employers, you also have the chance to join three different mini breakout sessions.

Canada’s Youngest Certified Sommelier (1996) and established wine educator Mireille Sauvé (www.thewineumbrella.com) will present three sessions during the job fair: Varietal characteristics, sales trips and tricks and wine and food pairing.

Wine Industry job fair at Naramata Centre April 10 from 9 to 4 p.m. (File photo)

Like all industries, wineries are facing a staffing shortage but are expecting a very busy wine season this year with COVID-19 restrictions lifted and travel restrictions lifted.

To learn more about the job fair click here.

Penticton’s tourism businesses held a very successful job fair and expo on Saturday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

A total of 56 Penticton-based exhibitors came together to showcase the city’s tourism sector.

READ MORE: Penticton Tourism expo draws event organizers, tour operators and more

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.