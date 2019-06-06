South Rutland Elementary PAC postpones fundraiser event

Due to inclement weather in the forecast, the PAC has had to reschedule the festival for June 14

A storm forecasted for June 7 has rained on South Rutland Elementary School’s Parent Advisory Council’s parade. The PAC has been forced to postpone its night of outdoor family fun until June 14.

The S.R.E. Community Outdoor Movie event, which was originally scheduled for tomorrow (June 7), is a fundraising event aiming to recover some of the more than $20,000 that went missing from its bank accounts last fall.

The PAC has hosted several fundraisers already this year but is still short more than $9,000 from its goal. It needs to recover nearly $14,000 in missing funds before the end of the year so the PAC is once again eligible for community gaming grants.

After learning about the storm South Rutland PAC president Toni Koryakuss said all of the sponsors have generously agreed to make themselves available for the new date next Friday.

The event will have something for everyone, including an at-dusk outdoor screening of the pre-released animated movie Wonder Park. Kids who transform a cardboard box into a car can “drive-in” to the movie and enter to win a prize, South Rutland PAC president Toni Koryakuss said.

The event will kick off at 7 p.m. with more than 15 activity stations, stilt walkers, clowns, live entertainment and plenty of food options, including Domino’s Pizza and Burger Baron.

And tickets are only $5.

Koryakuss said the affordable ticket price is the PAC’s way to give back to the community.

“Our community has been amazing,” Koryakuss said. “We want to thank them for their support. We are humbled and overwhelmed by their support.”

Between Koryakuss and her PAC vice-president, Suzan Miles, she says, they’ve put in close to 700-volunteer hours.

“We’re asking the community to come and support us and to help with a donation on our website,” she said.

Investigations by the RCMP’s fraud department and the B.C. Gaming Commission into the misappropriated funds is ongoing. A full report from the commission is expected in September.

The PAC relies heavily on commission grants that pay for add-ons such as field trips, year-end parties, school supplies, items on teachers’ wish lists and other things that round out the student experience, Koryakuss said.

Donations can be made on southrutlandmovie.com, tickets can be purchased online as well.

