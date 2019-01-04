South Rutland Elementary PAC robbed of $20,000

An estimated $20,000 in the South Rutland Elementary PAC bank account has been stolen, reports the Central Okanagan Parent Advisory Council president.

Sarah Shakespeare sent out a Facebook alert of the theft earlier Friday afternoon, saying the school account was cleaned out.

Shakespeare said South Rutland Elementary parents have been notified of the fraud while the Kelowna RCMP and BC Gaming Commission have started investigations.

“The estimated amount at this time, although not confirmed as the investigation is underway is $20,000,” said Shakespeare in the Facebook post.

This is the second school in the Central Okanagan School District to be victimized in this way, as Glenrosa Elementary had $22,000 taken last year. The investigation into that case is ongoing.

“I’m posting this because although you may think that ‘this wouldn’t happen at our school,’ it has happened in two of our schools just this year,” said Shakespeare.

“Your school communities work extremely to raise these funds which are predominately for our children.”

Shakespeare said she has asked all PAC school presidents and COPAC reps to open up conversations in their schools about security of their bank accounts.

“I understand that we do have to trust our PAC Executives with the PAC bank accounts, but more questions have to be asked by you, the parents, ” Shakespeare expressed on Facebook.

“Also, if you are on an Exec Team and you suspect something isn’t right, then please don’t ignore your instinct.

“I think that two thefts are more than enough and I don’t want to receive another call about a third, then a fourth.”



