See the pre-release screening of the hit children’s movie Wonder Park on June 7 for a good cause. The South Rutland Elementary School is hosting a fundraiser to make up for the more than $20,000 that was stolen last fall. (contributed)

South Rutland Elementary PAC to host movie night fundraiser

PAC aims to raise last $9,000 to meet goal after funds stolen from account last fall

South Rutland Elementary School’s Parent Advisory Council (PAC) will host a night of family fun June 7 in hopes of recovering some of the more than $20,000 that went missing from its bank accounts last fall.

The PAC has hosted several fundraisers already this year but is still short more than $9,000 from its goal. It needs to recover nearly $14,000 in missing funds before the end of the year so the PAC is once again eligible for community gaming grants.

READ MORE: South Rutland Elementary PAC robbed of $20,000

The event will have something for everyone, including an at-dusk outdoor screening of the pre-released animated movie Wonder Park. Kids who transform a cardboard box into a car can “drive-in” to the movie and enter to win a prize, South Rutland PAC president Toni Koryakuss said.

The event will kick off at 7 p.m. with more than 15 activity stations, stilt walkers, clowns, live entertainment and plenty of food options, including Domino’s Pizza and Burger Baron.

And tickets are only $5.

Koryakuss said the affordable ticket price is the PAC’s way to give back to the community.

READ MORE: SD 23 responds to Kelowna school PAC money theft

“Our community has been amazing,” Koryakuss said. “We want to thank them for their support. We are humbled and overwhelmed by their support.”

Between Koryakuss and her PAC vice-president, Suzan Miles, she says, they’ve put in close to 700-volunteer hours.

“We’re asking the community to come and support us and to help with a donation on our website,” she said.

Investigations by the RCMP’s fraud department and the B.C. Gaming Commission into the misappropriated funds is ongoing. A full report from the commission is expected in September.

The PAC relies heavily on commission grants that pay for add-ons such as field trips, year-end parties, school supplies, items on teachers’ wish lists and other things that round out the student experience, Koryakuss said.

Donations can be made on southrutlandmovie.com, tickets can be purchased online as well.

