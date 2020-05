Grade four and five educators purchased supplies for students to bake cakes for mother’s day

Some mothers in South Rutland received a special treat on Mother’s day thanks to the grade four and five teachers at South Rutland Elementary.

The educators bought and organized cake supplies for pickup, held a Zoom meeting and made sure the kids were ready to bake Mother’s Day cakes.

