Southbound lane closure on Highway 97 in Lake Country

Southbound traffic on HWY 97 has been forced to single-lane traffic

Highway 97 has been reduced to a single southbound lane at the Beaver Lake Road intersection in Lake Country.

Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, a commercial truck driver had stopped in the inside lane after a load shifted on the truck’s trailer.

“Emergency crews are awaiting the arrival of a heavy duty rotator truck to re-adjust the load, in order to make it safe for the commercial vehicle to proceed,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the RCMP. “We are asking for the patience of the motoring public, who may wish to consider an alternate route around the incident.”

The lane closure has caused significant back up to the Pretty Road area, as police and emergency crews look to clear Highway 97.

