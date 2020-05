There are no apparent injuries

A two-vehicle collision at Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Road has forced the closure of two southbound lanes on Harvey.

Fire crews and police are currently on scene, alongside at least one witness.

One of the drivers involved in the collision said his truck was struck from behind by an SUV while backed up in traffic.

There are no apparent injuries, but both vehicles sustained damage.



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car crash