Southbound lanes on Highway 97 in West Kelowna are closed due to a two-vehicle collision.

Crews were called to the scene, near Westlake Road, around noon.

Traffic in the area is exiting southbound on to Westlake Road.

One person on scene said the backup is past Boucherie Rd.

More to come.

