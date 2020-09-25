(File image)

Southeast District Emergency Response team arrest wanted Kamloops man in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Bernard Avenue in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 24

The Southeast District Emergency Response team made its presence known with a high-risk arrest on Bernard Avenue late Thursday afternoon.

At around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 24, the Emergency Response Team was deployed downtown Kelowna to arrest a suspected armed and dangerous individual linked to a lower mainland incident.

The response team, who was supported by Kelowna RCMP front line uniformed and plainclothes officers, took the 26-year-old Chilliwack man safely into police custody.

Arrangements have since been made to return the man to the Upper Fraser Valley where he faces potential charges related to the ongoing investigation being led by the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit.

No further information is being released at this time.

