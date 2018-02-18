Southern Interior receives as much as 30cm of snow

Environment Canada report shows deep snow in the wake of storm

Environment Canada has released preliminary snowfall totals resulting from the storm that blanketed the southern interior on Feb. 17.

Kelowna and Penticton got off relatively easy with 10 centimetres or less hitting the ground. Princeton was covered in 12 cm and Salmon Arm received 13.

Kamloops and Castlegar received a heavy dump of snow with 25 cm or more in some areas.

Trail was buried beneath a thick 30 cm blanket of snow.

