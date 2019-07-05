SOWINS raises more than $50,000 in walk

Penticton’s Walk to End Abuse was held in early June

Cpl. Laurie Rock of the Penticton RCMP with other participants at the SOWINS Walk to End Abuse Sunday. (Mark Brett - Western News)

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society raised more than $50,000 in its recent Walk to End Abuse.

The sixth annual walk was held June 1 at Rotary Park in Penticton, with more than 100 participants and spectators.

“Because of you, we were able to help more women, youth and children understand and overcome the impacts of abuse,” a statement from SOWINS read.

The team from Hidden Chapel Winery won the prize for the team who raised the most money. This is the third year the winery has won this distinction.

Grant Thornton had the greatest number of team members at the event.

Amber Getchell of BMO Penticton was the individual who raised the most money in the event.

