Spaces Innovation and You Are Collective collaborate for mental health awareness night

The open mic event is free and will take place Nov. 28 at Spaces, Kelowna Innovation Centre

Spaces Innovation and You Are Collective is set to present Safe Spaces, an open mic mental health awareness night on Nov. 28 at the Kelowna Innovation Centre.

You Are Collective is a local mental health awareness company using apparel and lived experience as its vehicle for awareness. The company has raised more than $2,000 for mental health services through events and apparel sales over the last year. Spaces in the Kelowna Innovation Centre is a new modern working hub for professionals and entrepreneurs in the heart of downtown and the Okanagan tech community.

According to You Are Collective, young professionals aged 20 and older in B.C. are experiencing a decrease in overall mental health well-being while many, including entrepreneurs, are unable to get the care they need due to monetary or accessibility reasons. Spaces and You Are Collective is looking forward to teaming up for this first-time event to bring more awareness to free resources and access to a safe nonjudgemental community.

Spaces Innovation and You Are Collective ask you to come out, share your story and join the movement at what they hope will be the beginning of a regular series collaborating with local businesses and venues.

Guests are more than welcome to be as creative as they want in sharing their tips, stories, and experiences whether it’s in the form of a monologue, a poem, a song or whatever you can think of. Even if the open mic isn’t your thing, audience members are encouraged to come to show their support, engage in conversation about mental health, and browse You Are Collective’s new apparel collection.

Local comedian Paige Matheson starts the night off at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and each contributor will be given roughly five minutes to share their story with the evening finishing off at 7 p.m.

Tickets are free at the Safe Spaces Website.

