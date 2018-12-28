Spanish classes made fun in West Kelowna

West Kelowna Residents will have a new opportunity to learn a new language, and meet new people in January.

Karin Rush, speaks five languages and wants to share her love of Spanish with her community.

The artist is now going to revive her teaching skills after teaching several friends conversational German and French while living in Spain.

Rush moved to West Kelowna, from Spain three years ago with her husband, who is Canadian. Now she has retired to pursue her true passion, art.

RELATED: Mandarin Mondays: Free language classes popular in Kelowna

“Everyone I talk with say they go to South America, Mexico and all these places and I thought, teaching Spanish with grammar and everything is hard, (learning) conversational would not be,” said Rush.

She will be organizing the classes to be a fun place of learning where students can practice useful conversations, phrases and sentences with each other before flying South.

RELATED: Westbank Writers’ Group motivate each other to achieve dreams

“I want to make it fun and something where the group is interacting between each other and that gives them confidence… No pressure is key,” said Rush. “The should not be ashamed of making mistakes. Not everyone speaks the language. But when you make an effort to speak a language no one knows, it’s okay. They will be very proud of themselves, I learned that way.”

Students will be given paperwork and the classes will be structured over ten weeks so that they can learn with confidence to interact with the countries they visit with ease.

“When it is fun they (students) remember it, when it is too serious, they don’t,” said Rush.

Classes will cater to a maximum of 10 students, for two hours each week for $30 each class over 10 weeks in her home.

Dates and times are flexible, to join contact Karin Rush on her Facebook page.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.