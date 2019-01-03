Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon, B.C. photo: Sparkling Hill Resort’s Facebook

Sparkling Hill Resort no longer allows wedding events or children

The luxury resort says they are dedicated to providing a serene environment to guests

Sparkling Hills Resort in Vernon has made a few changes to its policy for the new year.

Children under 16 years-old will no longer be allowed at the award winning luxury resort that is privately owned by Gernot Langes-Swarovski.

“In staying true to our vision as a destination health and wellness resort, we strive to provide an immersive, peaceful experience to our guests. Children under the age of 16 had already not been permitted in our KurSpa, and as of Jan. 1 we have extended this age limit to the rest of the Resort including guest rooms and other common areas in order to preserve this truly relaxing environment for our guests. We are first and foremost a wellness destination and have created this policy to honour the needs of our wellness guests,” states a notice press release from the resort.

RELATED: Bachelorettes’ sashes cinched at Kelowna Wineries

Guests looking to host their engagement parties, ceremonies, receptions or other wedding related events willl also no longer be accommodated.

“Our primary focus is to provide a serene environment with minimal disruptions to our health and wellness patrons. In order to ensure that the needs of our wellness guests do not conflict with the needs of our wedding guests, we have chosen to decline all inquiries for these types of private events at Sparkling Hill,” states the press release.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Southeastern B.C. hit with ample snow, heavy rain
Next story
Authorities investigating triple murder in Port Angeles, WA

Just Posted

Rose Valley Reservoir’s ice will be thinning

The City of West Kelowna is operating its aerator through the winter to improve water quality

Sparkling Hill Resort no longer allows wedding events or children

The luxury resort says they are dedicated to providing a serene environment to guests

Kelowna daycare owner frustrated over lack of payments with B.C. childcare program

Amanda Worms of Little Owl Academy has not received subsidy payments on time for months

Winery owner owns most expensive property in Lake Country

Dennis O’Rourke currently owns the district’s most valued home, at $9.5 million

West Kelowna Warriors owner and president writes open letter to fans

Kim Dobranski asks fans that rallied to keep the team in 2017 to return to the stands

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Langley woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

B.C. alpine mountains under ‘Extreme’ avalanche rating

Avalanche Canada calling for heavy amounts of snow and moderate to strong winds

More Puget Sound orcas predicted to die by summer

Photos taken of a southern resident orca known as J17 showed the female has ‘peanut head’

Citizen sightings needed for B.C. moose tick survey

Western Canada struggles with declining moose, caribou populations

B.C. man sought after gifts, stockings stolen on Christmas morning

Twenty-year-old Nanaimo man wanted in connection with Dec. 25 break-in and theft

Health authority denies wrongdoing in B.C. toddler’s death at daycare

The 16-month-old, also known as Baby Mac, died in January 2017 at Olive Branch Daycare in Vancouver

Man’s death prompts B.C. city to shut clothing donation bins

A 34-year-old was found dead inside a donation bin in West Vancouver last Sunday

Conservation group acquires property on Keremeos Creek

New habitat reserve named for dedicated Lake Country volunteer

Southeastern B.C. hit with ample snow, heavy rain

Officials urging drivers to avoid major highways if travel is not urgent

Most Read