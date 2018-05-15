UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Special prosecutor Peter Wilson is recommending 90 days to 6 months in jail for polygamist Winston Blackmore and one month to 90 days in jail for his co-accused James Marion Oler.

Blackmore and Oler were found guilty of practicing polygamy last summer but Justice Sheri Donegan had held off on sentencing the pair until the constitutional challenge had been argued.

Tuesday’s sentencing hearing took place in a packed B.C. Supreme Court courtroom in Cranbrook.

Defence asked for a range of sentencing remedies, including a conditional sentence or an absolute discharge.

Supporters came to testify to Blackmore’s character before the two sides recommended their sentences.

Donegan dismissed the charter challenge brought forward by polygamous leader Winston Blackmore in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

Both Blackmore and Oler are members of the fundamentalist Mormon community of Bountiful, a small community south of Creston in the southeastern corner of BC.

Blackmore was first investigated for polygamy in the 1990s but was never charged because authorities believed that prosecuting polygamy under Section 293 of the Canadian Criminal Code was unconstitutional.

Blackmore’s charter challenge had argued he had the right to continue his polygamous lifestyle without fear of prosecution.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna rental market on downward trend this month
Next story
B.C. moves to protect public debate from ‘strategic’ lawsuits

Just Posted

Kelowna rental market on downward trend this month

The city is listed as the 10th most expensive rental market in the country

Work kicks off on first regional transportation plan for Central Okanagan

Municipal councils being asked for input in “visioning workshops”

Search for Lake Country man depicted in painting continues

A man is searching for the man in his mother’s painting

JoeAnna’s House recipient of feast fundraising

Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest Announces JoeAnna’s House Major Recipient of Fundraising

Calgary hard rock band to make stop in Kelowna this weekend

Alberta rockers Woodhawk will play Doc Willoughby’s May 19

Hops provide beer with so much more than just bitterness

Ask the brewmaster at the Great Okanagan Beer Festival in Kelowna

Highly-sought pivot brings talents, experience to Sun

Jakob Loucks, a two-year university starter at Mount Allison, was conspicuous at Sun spring camp

B.C. moves to protect public debate from ‘strategic’ lawsuits

Deep-pocketed special interests can silence opponents, David Eby says

Vancouver Whitecaps captain to represent Costa Rica at World Cup

Kendall Waston to help Costa Rica against Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland in Russia

The Latest: Markle’s dad still hopes to attend Royal wedding

Meghan Markle’s father may have changed his mind and hopes to attend the Royal wedding

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Military joins search for missing woman after being swept away in Mad River

Saskatchewan woman reportedly fell off of old Mad River trestle bridge, not been seen since

South Okanagan 48-hour contest seeking filmmakers

Second annual Snakebite Film Festival in Penticton

NAFTA: As deadline nears, Trudeau, Trump discuss prospects of quick deal

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the possibility Monday of immediately wrapping up a NAFTA deal

Most Read