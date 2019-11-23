The Okanagan Connector as of 10 a.m Saturday morning. (DriveBC)

Special weather statement continues for Okanagan highways

Environment Canada warns of freezing rain and flurries over the weekend

Drivers aiming to hit the Okanagan highways this weekend should be on the lookout for nasty weather conditions.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada that was originally issued on Friday has continued into the start of the weekend and should be impacting Okanagan highways for the rest of the weekend.

“Risks of freezing rain, flurries expected,” reads the statement.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra precaution when walking or driving in affected areas.”

Included in the weather statement are the Okanagan Connector and the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops.

Environment Canada reminds drivers that the weather in the mountains can change suddenly to increase hazards on Okanagan roads and worsen driving conditions.

For more information, check DriveBC or Environment Canada.

Most Read