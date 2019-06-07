Highway 97 northbound, photo from B.C. Highway cams

Special weather statement issued for Okanagan Connector

Late season snow is expected for the Merrit to Kelowna highway

Those travelling to or from Kelowna from Merritt are told to expect some late season snow on Highway 97C this weekend.

A special weather statement issued Friday morning warns of a cold upper trough rolling through B.C. and bringing snowy flurries along with it over the mountain pass.

Though the flurries are expected above a 1,300 to 1,500 metre elevation, the snow is expected to descend to the southern highways. Two to five centimetres of snow is expected on the Okanagan Connector on Friday, while a higher amount of up to 10 cm is possible.

READ MORE: June snowfall expected on Okanagan Connector

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy and periodic showers

The precipitation is expected to change back to rain as the air-mass begins to warm Friday afternoon, but the mountain weather can change suddenly.

Road conditions available at drivebc.ca.

