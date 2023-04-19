The 30 km/h reduced speed zone along George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country has been extended. (District of Lake Country/Facebook)

Speed reduced zone extended in Lake Country

The 30 km/h zone was extended in early April

As school started it’s third term in Lake Country, the district decided to extend the 30 kilometres per hour zone in the Main Street area by George Elliot Secondary School.

In a Facebook post on April 2, the district reminded people to slow down in school areas and in the now extended reduced speed zone.

The zone has been extended through the school zone from the intersection of Woodsdale Road and Bottom Wood Lake Road to the intersection of Main Street and Pollard Road. It also extends down to McCarthy Road, off of Bottom Wood Lake.

“Keep our most vulnerable young citizens safe as they walk/cycle/scooter to and from school and activities in the community,” said the District of Lake Country in the post. “Parents in a rush dropping kids off at school before heading to work – please give yourself extra time so you can slow down and keep the neighbour kids safe as they walk to school.”

