A tow truck clears a car crash in West Kelowna Monday afternoon. (Photo-Dave Ogilvie )

Speeding problems in West Kelowna addressed by city council

The city is looking to increase levels of road safety with speeding deterrents

After numerous complaints of speeding in local areas, the City of West Kelowna is looking to take steps to increase speeding enforcement.

Council directed city staff earlier this week to submit a request to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) to implement new photo radar stations on West Kelowna roads. After nearly $600,000 has been spent towards traffic calming measures in the city, councillor Rick de Jong said they’ve had limited success.

“This has been something that’s been on my mind since 2017. If we can think outside the box, if we can use photo radar to get people to slow down and use it as a deterrent, it can help with speeding through the community” said de Jong.

READ MORE: Stolen West Kelowna truck goes up in flames in Vernon

The research on which areas in West Kelowna would be best suited for photo radar stations has not yet been completed, but Councillor de Jong said elementary school zones are one of the biggest priorities. Neighbourhoods in the Campbell Road area, Glenrosa communities, Vineyard Drive and Boucherie Road have been hot spots for speeders recently that council may look to be first possible locations of the radars.

The proposal for photo radar stations will be considered at the UBCM annual meeting in September. The UBCM will ask for provincial permission to implement the radar at the city’s expense.

“These (radars) are a lot less expensive than a police officer standing behind a radar gun,” said de Jong on the initial research.

“It’s about getting people to slow down as a speeding deterrent, not about increasing the number of speeding tickets.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
70% of B.C. drivers say road trips keep them from buying electric cars: survey

Just Posted

MLA urges a ‘pause’ to controversial Rutland supportive housing project

City of Kelowna council to discuss McCurdy project’s development permit on Monday

PGA Canada Tour event tees off at Kelowna Golf Club

The MacKenzie Tour takes place from now through June 16

West Kelowna mayor announces Boucherie Road Upgrade Phase II Project completion

The celebration was paired with sabering of champaign

Art camps return for summer at Kelowna Art Gallery

Art Adventures camps return for children starting July 3

UPDATE: Police investigate bush fire on Mission Creek Greenway

Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze off K.L.O. Road in Kelowna

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

We the North: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

Supporters from all over Canada cheer Toronto’s triumph

Okanagan woman turns 104, takes tandem wheelchair ride

Heron Grove resident Annette Schlatter celebrated a big milestone on June 12

$10,000 reward offered for information on missing Shuswap woman

Ashley Simpson disappeared from the Salmon Arm area three years ago

No more Smokanagan, let’s claim summer back

LETTER: June to September is Summer, not fire season

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

70% of B.C. drivers say road trips keep them from buying electric cars: survey

But most electric cars can handle average road trip lengths in B.C.

Double murder trial: Officer saw ‘no signs of forced entry’ to Victoria apartment

Andrew Berry, 45, is charged with the murder of daughters Aubrey and Chloe Berry

Excited, anxious fans prepare for Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The Raptors currently lead the Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series

Most Read