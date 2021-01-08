Salmon Arm RCMP use a spike belt to ground a vehicle after it was reported driving into oncoming lanes on Highway 1 on Thursday night, July 7, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Spike belt grounds vehicle driving erratically on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man with four oustanding warrants for drug and driving offences

With the help of a spike belt, Salmon Arm RCMP grounded a vehicle reported to be veering into oncoming lanes on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police received the report of erratic driving between Salmon Arm and Sicamous about 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the vehicle was in the Canoe area and matched the description of one that previously fled from Salmon Arm officers.

“As a result of quick thinking and the deployment of a spike belt the vehicle was safely disabled and came to rest in a snow bank on 10th Avenue SE in Salmon Arm,” West said.

The driver fled the vehicle and a man matching the description of the suspect, who was known to police, was arrested after a brief struggle with an officer near 37th Street SE.

He was wanted on four outstanding warrants for drug and driving offences and was held in custody.

