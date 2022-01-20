UPDATE: Spill of 30 crushed cars cleaned up on Highway 1 near Kamloops

A semi-truck lost a load of crushed cars on the Trans Canada Highway near Kamloops Thursday morning. (A&M Towing)A semi-truck lost a load of crushed cars on the Trans Canada Highway near Kamloops Thursday morning. (A&M Towing)
A semi-truck lost a load of crushed cars on the Trans Canada Highway near Kamloops Thursday morning. (A&M Towing)

UPDATE:

A large mess that closed down the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday morning has finally been cleared.

The eastbound lane of Highway 1 near Kamloops was closed at 4:30 a.m. after a truck carrying approximately 30 crushed cars spilled its load.

Nearly 12 hours later, the highway was reopened.

…………………

ORIGINAL:

A commercial truck hauling dozens of crushed cars spilled its load on Highway 1 early Thursday morning.

The eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada has been closed since approximately 4:30 a.m. and remains closed near the Petro-Canada truck stop.

A detour is in effect using Exit 388 via the off ramp on frontage, then back on Highway 1.

A&M Towing owner Mark Grant said it was quite the sight, seeing all that metal spread out over the road.

“Thirty crushed cars plus the highway truck,” Grant said.

Mario’s Towing was called in with three flatdecks and a tandem wrecker to clean up the mess.

For updates visit drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Avalanche warning issued for Southern B.C. and Western Alberta

READ MORE: Kootenay school district becomes third in B.C. to require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation

Previous story
Vernon police cleared of wrongdoing after intoxicated woman injured during arrest
Next story
ICBC cash contribution to improve road saftey and reduce collisions in Kelowna

Just Posted

The UBC Okanagan men’s volleyball team welcomes five new recruits for 2022-23 season (Photo - UBCO Athletics)
UBCO men’s volleyball welcomes 5 new recruits, including 3 KSS Owls

Godfrey's Aunt says that Austyn was a beautiful soul (Kelly Robertson/ GoFundMe.com)
Woman found dead in Kelowna was safe at friend’s house hours before death

Crews work to repair the Bottletop Bridge on the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, Nov. 27 2021. (B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Drivers told not to stop for photos along flood-damaged Coquihalla highway

Apartment in West Kelowna where RCMP were seen on Wednesday. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
4 arrested, guns seized after RCMP swarm West Kelowna residence