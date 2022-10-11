Spin Kelowna (File)

Spin Kelowna (File)

Spin scooter and bike services terminated in Kelowna

Lime is now the only shared e-scooter company in Kelowna

Spin has spun out of Kelowna.

The popular orange bikes and scooters are being phased out of Kelowna, said a spokesperson for the company.

The spokesperson said that last week they received a notification saying that there will be no more services in Kelowna, but don’t know why the decision was made.

Spin is one of two companies that received a permit to operate in Kelowna as part of the provincial pilot project for micro-mobility. The city said that ‘The Bikeshare Micromobility Permit Program’ is intended to provide affordable and accessible mobility options.

Lime is currently still operating in Kelowna as the sole micro-mobility provider.

The timeline and permanence of the change is not yet known, and the spokesperson for Spin, but they hope that the orange scooters will be back in Kelowna sometime in the future.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bike lanesCity of KelownaE-Scooter programTransportation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Peachland Votes 2022: Pam Cunningham

Just Posted

Spin Kelowna (File)
Spin scooter and bike services terminated in Kelowna

Talyn Boyko after being named MVP of the Kelowna Rockets in the 2021/22 WHL season. (Regan Bartel/Submitted)
Reigning Rockets MVP signs NHL contract

Smoke can be seen across the lake from the Capital News office at 2495 Enterprise Way in Kelowna. (Photo - Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
UPDATE: Wildfire north of West Kelowna out of control

Fall in Kelowna, B.C. Joined by Penticton and Summerland, the city set an all-time heat record for the day of Oct. 11 this Thanksgiving. (Contributed)
Penticton, Kelowna and Summerland break 30-year heat records on Thanksgiving Day