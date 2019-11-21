Sponsors needed to help Kelowna families this season

Okanagan Boys and Girls Club “Adopt-A-Family” program kicks off for another year

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club is looking to help out families and youth less fortunate this holiday season.

Their “Adopt-A-Family” program is back for another year.

The initiative works by the club linking families affiliated to the organization with a sponsoring school, business or person. After the sponsor completes an application online, the club helps to pair them with the size of family that they’d like to sponsor.

Richelle Leckey community engagement coordinator for the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club said there is an extra demand for families-in-needs this year.

“This year, we’ve had double the number of requests or referrals of families in need. I’m not too sure why”, said Leckey. “We matched all of the sponsors yesterday and said ‘oh my goodness, what are we going to do.’”

According to the club, there are still 50 families in need looking to be sponsored this holiday season.

Leckey said people can get creative in regards to how they want to give back to Okanagan families in need.

“We have people that make a donation online and sometimes sponsors give families in need grocery supplies,” said Leckey. “Some of our amazing sponsors even provide items like flowers, sugar and other staples.”

While the sponsor files an application online, the club also provides common donation amounts and meal suggestions for the family they’re sponsoring.

Typically, the organization asks for the sponsor to send their gift to their sponsored family by December so they receive their gift in time for the holiday season.

For more information on the initiative, you can visit their website.

