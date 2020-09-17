Spoon-wielding man draws police presence in Penticton

Police say no one was harmed during the incident

Penticton RCMP were called out to an incident involving an intoxicated man waving around large wooden spoons Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Penticton RCMP sped through downtown yesterday (Sept. 16) evening after reports of a man hurling a large hammer toward random pedestrians.

However upon arrival, police instead found an, “intoxicated man waving around large wooden spoons.”

According to RCMP Const. James Grandy, the incident occurred on Westminster Avenue West at approximately 5:15 p.m. Several RCMP vehicles were seen patrolling the area.

RCMP say no assaults took place, and later confirmed that no charges were laid against the intoxicated man. He was held by police until sober.

No further information was provided by police.

