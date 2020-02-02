Spotty cellphone service in B.C. leads to issues with RCMP non-emergency lines

Phone service for many in B.C. was disrupted Saturday and remained down on Sunday as carriers scrambled to reconnect customers.

Among those disrupted were police non-emergency lines. As of Sunday, police departments like the one in Burnaby remained without a phone connection.

However, 911 calls remain unaffected.

Please note that phone lines are currently down @BurnabyRCMP detachment. 9-1-1 emergency calls are NOT affected by this outage. Updates will be provided when detachment phone lines are back in operation. — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) February 2, 2020

ALERT: NON-EMERGENCY phone lines for all BC RCMP Detachments are currently down due to weather. This includes #NorthVan RCMP. Please be patient as we wait for services to be restored. HOWEVER, Emergency lines ARE working IN AN EMERGENCY, YOU CAN STILL CALL 911 pic.twitter.com/e0oGnPh8Bj — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) February 2, 2020

According to Bell, the disruption to their service was caused by a third-party fibre line that went down near North Bend on Saturday, which affected calls for Bell Mobility and Virgin Mobile. Others carriers such as Telus and Rogers did not specify what had happened.

The first half of the weekend in B.C. was marked by major wind and rain for the south coast and interior. On Saturday, hundreds of people were trapped after a landslide at a ski resort near Agassiz and on Sunday, the Sumas border crossing in Abbotsford closed due to flooding.

PHOTOS: Cars, semis turned around as flood closes Sumas border crossing

READ MORE: $150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.