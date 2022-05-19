Spray a fire hose, meet Sparky at West Kelowna FireSmart Family Day

FireSmart education and free family activities are on the agenda

FireSmart education for the whole family is being made available in West Kelowna.

The FireSmart Family Day returns Saturday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Hall #31, 3651 Old Okanagan Highway.

Free family activities include:

Tips on preparing for and protecting your home from wildfires;

Information on Emergency Preparedness and the FireSmart program, including grant funding available for West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation property owners who take actions to make their properties more wildfire resilient;

A chance to spray a fire hose, check out the engines and equipment on display and meet Sparky the Fire Dog and local firefighters;

A live auto-extrication demonstration by firefighters.

Learn more about the FireSmart Program, including the May 28 event and the grant program for property owners on the City of West Kelowna website.

