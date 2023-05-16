Crews will clean catch basins and medians, fix irrigation lines, hang flower baskets, repair potholes, and sweep streets and sidewalks on Boucherie Road between Hayman and Stuart roads. (City of West Kelowna)

Spring cleaning for Boucherie Road in West Kelowna

The road will be closed between 5:30 and 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.

Annual spring maintenance will close Boucherie Road between Hayman and Stuart roads.

The closure is planned for between 5:30 and 11:00 p.m. Wednesday (May 17).

Crews will clean catch basins and medians, fix irrigation lines, hang flower baskets, repair potholes, and sweep streets and sidewalks.

The work requires a full closure of the road, bike lanes and sidewalks to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Motorists can use Highway 97 and Hudson or Hayman and Stuart roads as a detour route.

Crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate area, buses, and transit users.

READ MORE: West Kelowna's Boucherie Road to see construction delays

City of West Kelownaspring

