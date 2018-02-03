Spring Lantern Festival to be celebrated in Kelowna

The eighth event will be held Feb. 17

Chinese New Year is the most important holiday in Chinese tradition.

It is usually between January and February and the celebration lasts for 15 days.

Each of days feature unique activities. Chinese New Year is a great time for family reunion and friends to visit each other, according to an Okanagan Chinese Canadian Association release.

Moreover, there are many traditional Chinese decorations on the street such as lantern, window paper decoration, and flowers. Red is the traditional color that symbolizes good luck, happiness and prosperity, said the release.

In some cities, dragon dancing is a significant performance in the Chinese New Year. The Chinese year is determined by lunar calendar and named by twelve zodiac animal signs and 2018 is the year of the Dog.

This year, the Okanagan Chinese Canadian Association will hold its eighth Spring Lantern Festival in Kelowna. The event is open to public.

In this event, the association offers authentic Chinese food supplied by 88 Grand Buffet, a stage performance, a Chinese calligraphy demo, game activities for children and more. Multiple door prizes will be drawn at end of the dinner party.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb.17, from 6 to 9 p.m at the Parkinson Recreation Cenre. Dinner tickets cost $20 per person, $12 per child between five-12 and is free for children under five when their parents buy tickets. Visit www.occabc.ca for ticket information.

