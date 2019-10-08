DriveBC

Spun out semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla

DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays on Highway 5

Drivers are reporting a jackknifed semi-trailer is blocking both northbound lanes of the Coquihalla.

The incident was reported just after 9 a.m. between exit 290: Merritt and exit 315: Helmer Road.

While the highway is not closed DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays.

There are also reports of a car in the ditch of the southbound lanes in the same area.

A special weather statement remains in effect for the high mountain passes after 5 to 10 cm of snow fell on Highway 5 overnight.

According to the national weather agency, periods of snow will gradually taper off over today along the the Coquihalla, however snow will continue to fall elsewhere.

