Toronto police respond to an incident at St. Michael’s College School, in Toronto on November 19, 2018. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

The principal and president of the board at St. Michael’s College School have resigned days after allegations of assault and sexual assault by students at the private all-boys institution came to light.

The Toronto school says principal Greg Reeves and board president Father Jefferson Thompson have stepped down so the school can move forward “without distractions.”

READ MORE: Former students share stories of bullying at St. Michael's

The school has been criticized for not promptly reporting the alleged incidents to police.

Police announced sex-related charges against six students earlier this week in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

The force is now investigating a total of six incidents at the Catholic school.

The school says both Reeves and Thompson want to allow the school to focus on healing and change after the “horrific” incidents were revealed.

The Canadian Press

