Stabilization work on Kelowna’s Knox Mt. starts Oct. 17

A portion of the slope below Royal View Drive incurred a significant failure in 2018

The slope that began to slide on Knox Mountain below Royal View Drive in 2018 is being restored.

Starting Monday, Oct. 17, a specialized contractor will start work on the stabilization and rehabilitation of the hillside.

“In 2018, a portion of the slope below Royal View Drive incurred a significant failure due to the composition of the underlying soils, the over-steepened slope gradients, and elevated groundwater levels,” said Mike Kapiniak, infrastructure delivery project manager.

Studies since then have confirmed that the property above this slope failure is safe and at minimal risk to public safety, however, restoration work is still required to prevent further infringement on the road and municipal infrastructure.

“The project scope will include slope regrading, installation of grout-injected soil nails, interconnection of high-strength steel mesh, and site restoration and naturalization,” added Kapiniak.

Starting the week of October 17, crews will be onsite at the northern end of Ethel Street. This area is already closed to the public and will remain so until project completion. There will be minimal impact on traffic, as most of the work will occur below Royal View Drive. The project is anticipated for completion in Spring 2023 with a pause in work during the winter months.

