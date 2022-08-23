Luke Stack has announced he is seeking a fifth term on Kelowna city council. (Photo contributed)

Stack stands up again for Kelowna council

Luke Stack has previously been elected to city council four times

Luke Stack has announced his re-election bid for Kelowna council.

His intention to run comes a day after his charge for a land designation change for Kelowna Springs Golf Course failed in a tied vote of council.

If re-elected, Stack said his focus will continue to be on expanding parks and recreation, community safety, environmental issues, encouraging affordable housing, and working to maintain a high quality of life in Kelowna.

Stack has previously been elected to city council four times, and is currently its longest-serving member.

READ MORE: Pandemic and economics challenge Kelowna's 10-Year Capital Plan

READ MORE: Peachland business owner looking to zip into new adventure on council

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

