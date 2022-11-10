Man allegedly robs Kelowna store at gunpoint demanding cash, 4 packs of cigarettes

A man in a black ski mask allegedly held the staff of the Bankhead Store on Bernard Avenue at gunpoint, Thursday night (Nov.8).

The man reportedly handed over a black bag and demanded money. According to RCMP, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash, four packages of cigarettes and other merchandise before leaving on foot.

Police arrived on scene after staff at the store triggered an alarm during the incident that took place at about 10 p.m.

Multiple officers responded including the police dog service, however, the suspect was not located.

“It is unknown which direction the suspect headed or if a vehicle was involved,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

If you or anyone you know may have witnessed the crime, or may have dashcam footage, are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2022-70139.

You can also submit a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.net.

