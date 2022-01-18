Chase Secondary School was closed on Jan. 18, 2022. (File photo)

Staffing shortage prompts one-day functional closure at Shuswap school

Chase Secondary School principal to update parents later today

Chase Secondary School is closed today, Jan. 18.

According to a Jan. 17 letter to parents from the school’s principal Greg Gartrell, enough staff to supervise and instruct students were not available for the day. When that happens, he said a functional closure is required.

Parents were instructed to keep their children home from school, with two exceptions: If the child has exceptional needs requiring them to be at school, or if the parent is a health-care professional and can’t keep their child at home.

Gartrell said replacement teachers are planning what’s “required for subjects and classes,” and noted it’s still being determined whether students’ return to class will be in person or online.

An update is expected from Gartrell by noon today about classes tomorrow for Chase Secondary School students.

