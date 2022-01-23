FILE Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Staffing shortages, COVID-19 lead to postponement of B.C. provincial exams

Education ministry assures students that postponement will not affect university admissions

British Columbia’s Education Ministry says graduation assessments for students in grades 10 to 12 will not take place this month due to COVID-19.

The ministry says in a statement that staffing issues have significantly affected the administration of the assessments.

The ministry says it will provide an exemption to Grade 12 students graduating early in the school year.

It adds that is has worked with post-secondary institutions to ensure that admissions will not be affected by these changes.

The ministry says the news may cause concern for students and promised that all Grade 12 students will graduate on time, both for early graduation and June graduation, as long as all other graduation requirements are met.

The exams will be pushed to a later date, currently scheduled for April and June.

READ MORE: Change to shorter isolation period part of managing COVID-19 in B.C., top doctor says

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
‘I’m relieved’: Horses missing near 108 Mile Ranch found safe
Next story
Canadians flocking to food rescue apps to reduce grocery bills and waste

Just Posted

(Jim Moody/2016)
Registration is open for the Kelowna Knox Mountain Hill Climb

Penticton Vees’ Luc Wilson completed his three-point night, adding a goal on the powerplay to extend the Vees lead to 5-3 in the third in home ice hockey action against the Victoria Grizzlies in a game in November, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Grizzli Winery is hosting three Valentine’s Day events over four days. (Contributed)
Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna to host a trio of Valentine’s Day events

(Photo - CDC)
Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna declares COVID-19 outbreak