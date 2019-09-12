Stage four watering restrictions lifted in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna has dropped water restrictions to stage one after clean-up of Eldorado Pump Station.

Kelowna residents can get excited about using water outdoors again.

The stage four watering restrictions were lifted Wednesday night after a mechanical failure at the Eldorado pump station occurred on Sept. 4.

ALSO READ: Federal party leaders set to dive into day 2 of the election campaign

The repairs to the pump station were completed shortly after the incident, but the well that collects water for distribution needed to be addressed. The water required cleaning, disinfection, and testing to ensure drinking water met Interior Health standards before the pump station could be brought back online.

Residents can now begin using water within the stage one restrictions that have been in place city-wide since June. Properties with an odd number address can water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and those with an even address number can water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

In addition, the City of Kelowna would like to remind residents to empty their hot tubs and pools now that summer is winding down. Storm drains are also prohibited to use in an effort to protect the Okanagan Lake.

Disinfectants such as chlorine, saltwater, and bromine can damage the ecosystem, which is why Pool water must be drained onto one’s property over a significant period of time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton fire chief, disaster dog working in ‘extreme conditions’ in Bahamas

Just Posted

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

Bahamian Hurricane Dorian victims feel ‘overwhelming’ support in Kelowna

Fundraiser still on to bring Ferguson’s sister and her two-month-old child to Canada

UBC Okanagan student wins gold for Canada at Parapan Games

Doctoral student Rob Shaw won the first-ever Canadian gold in singles tennis

Okanagan Sun need wins ahead of playoff push

The Sun move to 2-3 on the season after a tight loss to the Langley Rams last week

Rain in Kelowna breaks records, causes flooding

Tuesday was one for the record books as a record amount of rain caused flooding in Kelowna

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Penticton fire chief, disaster dog working in ‘extreme conditions’ in Bahamas

Pair working with the Burnaby firefighters Urban Search and Rescue team after in Dorian’s wake

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Win your way in to sold-out Buffy Sainte-Marie Okanagan show

Documentary screening at library offers chance at two tickets to the show

Power restored to 120,000 hydro customers after transmission failure in northern B.C.

Lightning suspected to be the cause, says BC Hydro

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Man thanks Victoria police for arresting him after drug-fuelled spree

Suspect says he was unable to access detox or social services

Elizabeth May: ‘Likely’ more Greens elected in Greater Victoria

Federal leader kicked of 43rd election in her riding of Saanich–Gulf Islands

Morning Start: How long does it take to get a sunburn?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Most Read