Stage getting facelift in one of Kelowna’s ‘most loved’ parks

New pier also being built thanks to round of provincial grants

Kelowna’s waterfront is getting some major upgrades, thanks to a pair of provincial grants.

It was announced last week by Tourism Minister Lana Popham that the Island Stage will be receiving just under $1 million in funding to rejuvenate its Waterfront Park location, something that Mayor Tom Dyas said will make it a “spectacular venue” for the performing arts in “one of Kelowna’s most loved parks.”

“I am really excited as I know the enhancements will elevate the visitor event experience and have a significant impact on our local economy with the influx of more and potentially diverse events.”

Farther south, Kelowna’s newest waterfront park on Cedar Avenue will use a $390,000 grant to build a public pier, something that will surely be a hit with Okanagan paddlers.

The park is set to open early this summer.

City of Kelowna