Kamloops this Week

Standoff in Kamloops ends peacefully

Kamloops Mounties negotiated with a distraught man to leave his home

  • Jun. 25, 2018 8:48 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A standoff between Kamloops Mounties and a man in a house on the North Shore has ended peacefully.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the man, who had barricaded himself in his house in the 1200-block of Schubert Drive earlier Sunday, surrendered to officers at about 9 p.m.

Police were called at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday and told of a man in mental distress.

Shelkie said officers arrived at the man’s home, but he refused to come out and threatened violence if officers went into his house.

That led to members of the emergency response team and a police negotiator to arrive on the scene,

After talking with the negotiator, the man peacefully left his home and was taken to hospital for observation.

No area residences had to be evacuated.

On Friday, the ERT raided a home on Linden Avenue, not far from Sunday’s operation, where two people were arrested and drugs and weapons seized.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Storm knocks out power

Just Posted

Storm knocks out power

Storm rolls through Okanagan causing damage

Storm wreaks havoc in Kelowna

Bush fire sparked near Belgo Road

Last weekend of June in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how you spend your weekend in Kelowna

UPDATE: Missing dog from high velocity Kelowna car crash found

Jewels is recovering in the comfort of her home

Kelowna’s Boucherie Grind sweats for a cause

The event exceeded it’s fundraising goal

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Rainbow crosswalk in B.C. defaced 10 days after installation

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk has been defaced sometime over the weekend

Closing arguments expected in trial for twice convicted Canadian killer

Crown, defence expected to give closing arguments in Millard murder trial

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Canadians undertake the world’s most dangerous peacekeeping mission

A dozen Canadian peacekeepers arrive in Mali as yearlong mission begins

U.S. justices won’t hear case of anti-gay marriage florist

The case is regarding whether business owners can refuse on religious grounds to comply with anti-discrimination laws

Kangaroo stops play during Australian soccer match

The women’s game stopped play for more than 30 minutes on Monday due to the kangaroo

Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter winch team aids woman in medical distress

Woman airlifted from mountainous terrain near Coldstream Sunday

Penticton Fire Department called out for early morning fire at the Cannery Trade Centre

Fire at the heritage building was contained by firefighters

Most Read