Standoff with RCMP in Okanagan city ‘resolved’

RCMP said a standoff incident located on the south end of Penticton has been resolved.

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team was deployed near Skaha Lake Road and Yorkton Avenue for an unfolding incident. Police have determined this is not linked to this mornings shootings.

READ MORE: Four people shot dead in Penticton, one man in custody

The matter has been resolved without any issues and police will be leaving the scene shortly.

“I understand that this is a deeply troubling incident that has taken place in our community,” said Superintendent Ted De Jager, Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment Commander. “Determining why this occurred is part of our ongoing investigation.”

“Our hearts and thoughts are with all those impacted by this terribly tragic incident. Our priority now, will be to speak with the families of those involved and offer our support,” said De Jager.

The general area restrictions in the City of Penticton have been lifted. Crime scene restrictions have been limited to the 2400 block of Cornwall Drive and the 400 block of Heales Avenue near Lakeview Street at this time.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.