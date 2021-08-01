Stanley Cup champion and local Duncan Keith holds up the Stanley Cup in Penticton in 2013. (File photo)

Stanley Cup comes to Osoyoos to support firefighters

The Cup will be at North Basin Brewing Co. on Monday, Aug. 2

The Stanley Cup is in Osoyoos Monday, Aug. 2 with funds raised going to the community’s two volunteer fire departments.

The Stanley Cup is at North Basin Brewing Co. for photo opportunities from 2 to 3 p.m.

“Get your pictures by donation with Lord Stanley himself in support and appreciation of the volunteer firefighters from the Anarchist Mountain and Osoyoos Fire Department,” said North Basin’s Lisa Deleo. Free beer for volunteer firefighters on Monday.

Deleo was encouraging people to bring a cash donation going towards the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department, as well as the Osoyoos Fire Department.

A friend of North Basin Brewing Co. is a scout for the Tampa Bay Lightning who won the 2021 Stanley Cup. It was his turn to have the cup and he wanted to share it with the community, said Deleo on Facebook.

The micro-brewery, which opened earlier this year, wanted to find a way to support the firefighters who have been working day and night fighting the Nk’Mip fire which is now listed at over 13,000 hectares.

